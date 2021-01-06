Lake Street Capital Increases Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target to $18.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upped their price objective on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

PERI stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.19 million, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 12.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Perion Network in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

