Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LKFN. BidaskClub cut Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average is $47.90. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $53.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,126,009.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

