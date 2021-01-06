Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LAUR. BidaskClub downgraded Laureate Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.90). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $202,046.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 78.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 25.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

