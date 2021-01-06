Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LAUR. BidaskClub downgraded Laureate Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.19.
Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.81.
In other news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $202,046.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 78.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 25.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.
About Laureate Education
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
Further Reading: Liquidity
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.