Lead Wallet (LEAD) Hits Market Capitalization of $685,531.25

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Lead Wallet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $685,531.25 and $2,301.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00028387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00119785 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00215613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.54 or 0.00506393 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00049845 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00255374 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017118 BTC.

Lead Wallet Token Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Token Trading

Lead Wallet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

