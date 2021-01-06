Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Shares Up 4.2%

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.68. 345,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 563,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a market cap of $128.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean P. Moriarty sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $168,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $218,300 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leaf Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 57,202 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leaf Group by 176.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 51,242 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 85.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 48,373 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

