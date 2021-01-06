Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LGGNY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Legal & General Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS LGGNY traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.81. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

