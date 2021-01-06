LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €5.44 ($6.40).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Independent Research set a €5.70 ($6.71) target price on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

LEO stock opened at €6.93 ($8.15) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.26. LEONI AG has a one year low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a one year high of €12.92 ($15.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 464.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $226.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.55.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

