Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LI has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Get Li Auto alerts:

LI traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.99. 22,547,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,260,086. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.