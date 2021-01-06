Li Auto Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 102,320 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 53,852 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on LI shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Get Li Auto alerts:

LI opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.