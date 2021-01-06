Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Li Ning in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou now forecasts that the company will earn $2.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Li Ning’s FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Li Ning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

LNNGY stock opened at $174.41 on Wednesday. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $174.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.35 and a 200 day moving average of $113.00. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.76.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

