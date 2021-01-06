Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.27

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$71.27 and last traded at C$71.20, with a volume of 95829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$68.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNR shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$73.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$65.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.75. The firm has a market cap of C$4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.55.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 5.9800003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) news, Senior Officer Brian Wade bought 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$69.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,816.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at C$154,987.04. Also, Senior Officer Roger Fulton bought 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$67.91 per share, with a total value of C$29,540.42. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$540,963.09. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 51,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,691.

About Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

