Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.43 Million

Brokerages expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will report sales of $78.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.40 million. Lincoln Educational Services reported sales of $73.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year sales of $289.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $288.70 million to $290.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $314.52 million, with estimates ranging from $311.54 million to $317.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LINC. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.53. 91,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,238. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

