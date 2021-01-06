Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Raised to $50.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LNC. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

LNC opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,250.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 33,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

