Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LCTX. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCTX. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,048,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 402,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 424.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 996,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 806,304 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 291,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 938.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 150,568 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55,189 shares in the last quarter.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

