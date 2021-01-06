LINKA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $33,356.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. LINKA has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $33,356.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LINKA has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00046579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.00315667 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00033231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,022.19 or 0.02800802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013792 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a token. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.