Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.90

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 1137877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78.

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.77 million.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

