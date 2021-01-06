Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.14

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 4046731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Livent from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.78 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

