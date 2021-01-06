LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.92.

LiveXLive Media stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. LiveXLive Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $250.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 14,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $31,610.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,528,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 19,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $55,839.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,839.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 101,477 shares of company stock valued at $247,877 in the last three months. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in LiveXLive Media in the second quarter worth $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 58,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in LiveXLive Media by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,337,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,503 shares in the last quarter. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

