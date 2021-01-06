Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,050,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651,475 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 32.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,072,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 51,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,454,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 478,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
