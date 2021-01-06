Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,050,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651,475 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 32.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,072,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 51,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,454,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 478,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

