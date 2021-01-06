Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Insider Prakash Arunkundrum Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00.

Prakash Arunkundrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 21st, Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $99.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.91 and a 200 day moving average of $78.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.87. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $100.21.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.06 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. Analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. AlphaValue raised shares of Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 91.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 225.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 257.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 27,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 68.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

