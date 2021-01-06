Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LOMA. TheStreet upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

NYSE LOMA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 404,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.48. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $147.05 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

