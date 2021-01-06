Loom Network (LOOM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $32.33 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $33.96 million and $32.33 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00046905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.90 or 0.00333894 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00035817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014538 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $854.14 or 0.02482092 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a token. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Loom Network Token Trading

