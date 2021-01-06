Loop Capital Boosts Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target to $35.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AOSL. BidaskClub raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.67.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $671.41 million, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 8,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $190,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,434 shares in the company, valued at $749,386.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 3,543 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $87,901.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,018 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.