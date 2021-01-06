L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LRLCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.27. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $77.46.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

