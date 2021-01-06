Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.11% from the company’s current price.

LAZR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.