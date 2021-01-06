LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential downside of 13.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.99.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. CX Institutional raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $35,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 601.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.