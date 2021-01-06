LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential downside of 13.36% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.78.
Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.99.
In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. CX Institutional raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $35,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 601.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Featured Story: Net Margin
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.