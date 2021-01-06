MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (BMK.V) (CVE:BMK) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (BMK.V) (CVE:BMK) were down 11.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 402,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 783,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$15.88 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (BMK.V) Company Profile (CVE:BMK)

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, cobalt, copper, nickel, silica, and iron-oxide deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Wawa- Holdsworth gold and silver project that include 18 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 285 hectares located in the Corbiere and Esquega Townships of Northern Ontario; and has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan Properties that covers an area of 18,340 hectares located near Sudbury, Ontario.

