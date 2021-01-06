MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $147.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MTSI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

MTSI traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.88. 23,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,549. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.24.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 5,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $213,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,959.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $140,304.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,655.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,235 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,237,000 after buying an additional 300,872 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,121,000 after acquiring an additional 173,911 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 593,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after acquiring an additional 237,591 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,103,000 after acquiring an additional 149,995 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 257,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.