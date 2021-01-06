MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Get MAG Silver alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MAG. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of MAG Silver from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.66.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.12. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $22.59.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 28.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 211.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Featured Story: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAG Silver (MAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.