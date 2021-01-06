Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MGIC. BidaskClub cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.19 million, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.31. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,385,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 169,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 30.2% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 87,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,180 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 332.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 40,663 shares during the period. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

