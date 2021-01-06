Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (MTT.V) (CVE:MTT) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (MTT.V) (CVE:MTT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.19. Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (MTT.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 10,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17.

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (MTT.V) Company Profile (CVE:MTT)

Magna Terra Minerals Inc explores for precious metals. It holds interests in Santa Cruz projects that cover an area of approximately 103,000 hectares in 8 independent areas located in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company also holds 100% interest in Great Northern project comprises four mineral exploration licenses that include 167 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 4,175 hectares; Viking project consisting of 3 mineral exploration licenses, which include 224 claims covering an area of approximately 5,600 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador; and Cape Spencer project comprising three mineral licenses covering 2,365 hectares situated in New Brunswick.

