Manitex Capital Inc. (MNX.V) (CVE:MNX) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.02

Shares of Manitex Capital Inc. (MNX.V) (CVE:MNX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 1500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.81 million and a PE ratio of -13.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.62.

About Manitex Capital Inc. (MNX.V) (CVE:MNX)

Manitex Capital Inc does not have significant business. It focuses on acquiring interests in life sciences, cleantech, and sustainable products/technologies companies. Previously, it was engaged in the acquisition and markets specialty pharmaceutical products, and distributes third-party pharmaceutical products, as well as holds a portfolio in marketable securities.

