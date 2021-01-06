Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPFRF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Mapfre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mapfre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Mapfre alerts:

MPFRF stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. Mapfre has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accidents, savings and investment, retirement, burial, travel and lifestyle insurance; and homeowners, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.