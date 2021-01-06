Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $10.44

Shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.44, but opened at $11.89. Marathon Patent Group shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 165,453 shares changing hands.

MARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Patent Group in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $864.79 million, a P/E ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 4.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $46,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,700.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $61,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $120,135 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group stock. Cim LLC bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

