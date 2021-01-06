Mark Porter Sells 3,827 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Mark Porter sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.59, for a total value of $1,337,880.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,698,679.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $20.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.30. 1,082,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,965. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $399.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.80 and a beta of 0.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 15.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $1,045,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 34.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 99.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 67.2% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Macquarie assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.08.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

