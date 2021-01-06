Markel (NYSE:MKL) Price Target Raised to $1,150.00

Markel (NYSE:MKL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Markel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,125.40.

MKL stock traded up $37.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,055.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,004. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.66. Markel has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,006.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,000.13.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Markel will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,845,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

