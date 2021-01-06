Marlin (POND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.32 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Marlin token can now be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $11.89 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00028857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00118574 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00208692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.87 or 0.00514101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00049859 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00251269 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017092 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,314,800 tokens. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

Marlin Token Trading

Marlin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

