Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.44.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $112.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.39 and its 200 day moving average is $113.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,195.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.