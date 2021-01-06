Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Mastercard has increased its dividend by 73.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mastercard to earn $8.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Shares of MA stock opened at $347.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.44 and a 200-day moving average of $327.12. The company has a market cap of $346.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.06.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total transaction of $10,136,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at $36,940,704,852.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 511,710 shares of company stock valued at $162,412,135 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

