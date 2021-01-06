Maverick Chain Hits Market Cap of $325,885.89 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Over the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $325,885.89 and $3,669.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00028524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00121435 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00242870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.05 or 0.00495956 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00049766 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00261126 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017647 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

