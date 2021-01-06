McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. GOLD CORP. is primarily engaged in the precious metal mining business in the continental United States, however, it may also evaluate properties outside the United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MUX. ValuEngine upgraded McEwen Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.31.

MUX stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.93.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. The company had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 29.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 795,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 180,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,420,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 132,309 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 26.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 469,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 96,719 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 66.8% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 6.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,027,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

