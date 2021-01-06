MedicCoin Price Hits $0.0002 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, Graviex and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 100.5% against the dollar. MedicCoin has a market cap of $48,485.41 and approximately $165.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

