Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.60 to $18.70 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.69.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.78 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,875 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 46.7% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 441,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 140,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

