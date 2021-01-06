Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mercury General from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercury General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury General has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury General has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $55.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $942.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,042,000 after purchasing an additional 23,098 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 2.6% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 416,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 4.6% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 349,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 11.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 338,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 35,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

