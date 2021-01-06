Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Merit Medical Systems worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $56.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -106.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $58.70.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.05 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

