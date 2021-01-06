Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.69

Shares of Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of -0.13.

About Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY)

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.