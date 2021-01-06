Metronome 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $97,241.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, Metronome has traded 45.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $20.58 million and approximately $97,241.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00005227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $24.43, $33.94 and $13.77.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00028749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00119766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.93 or 0.00232945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.87 or 0.00523522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00049759 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00254290 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00016983 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,667,499 coins and its circulating supply is 11,333,550 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $10.39, $50.98, $32.15, $24.68, $13.77, $5.60, $7.50, $24.43, $20.33, $18.94 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

