MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $8.79.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

