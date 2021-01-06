MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $8.79.
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile
