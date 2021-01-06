MFS High Income Municipal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CXE)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.
Shares of NYSE CXE opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92.
About MFS High Income Municipal Trust
