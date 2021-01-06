MFS High Income Municipal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CXE)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE CXE opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.