Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 835,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 921,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on MFGP shares. ValuEngine raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)
Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.
